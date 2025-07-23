SA was the recipient of an exceptionally generous donation of global goodwill after 1994. The US was particularly generous, and presidents since, both Republican and Democrat, have maintained that posture while turning a blind eye to the ANC’s “progressive” slide into an ideologically blinded, economically illiterate and fractured entity that it now can’t really do business with.
Perhaps the transition from Ebrahim Patel to Parks Tau as trade, industry & competition minister was bungled, but the real damage — while the building blocks of the national democratic revolution continued to advance — was done under Naledi Pandor’s two terms as international relations minister, first under the presidency of Jacob Zuma and then under Cyril Ramaphosa.
Pandor’s genteel and refined ways, cultivated at some of the world’s best universities, provided the gloss of moderation and rationality. In reality she was radically anti-West and pro anyone against the US or Israel. She is touring the US at present, spewing the most unimaginable hate wherever she goes.
It is Pandor’s legacy that the department of international relations & co-operation is gutted, its diplomatic work around the Western world in tatters, and why no special envoy trick from the deployment committee is going to fly. It’s astounding how anyone close to Ramaphosa thought it might.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Naledi Pandor did the real damage to SA
This is why the department is gutted and its diplomatic work in the West in tatters
I refer to your editorial opinion (“Gambling with SA’s economy,” July 22).
SA was the recipient of an exceptionally generous donation of global goodwill after 1994. The US was particularly generous, and presidents since, both Republican and Democrat, have maintained that posture while turning a blind eye to the ANC’s “progressive” slide into an ideologically blinded, economically illiterate and fractured entity that it now can’t really do business with.
Perhaps the transition from Ebrahim Patel to Parks Tau as trade, industry & competition minister was bungled, but the real damage — while the building blocks of the national democratic revolution continued to advance — was done under Naledi Pandor’s two terms as international relations minister, first under the presidency of Jacob Zuma and then under Cyril Ramaphosa.
Pandor’s genteel and refined ways, cultivated at some of the world’s best universities, provided the gloss of moderation and rationality. In reality she was radically anti-West and pro anyone against the US or Israel. She is touring the US at present, spewing the most unimaginable hate wherever she goes.
It is Pandor’s legacy that the department of international relations & co-operation is gutted, its diplomatic work around the Western world in tatters, and why no special envoy trick from the deployment committee is going to fly. It’s astounding how anyone close to Ramaphosa thought it might.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE compromise needed
LETTER: It’s how tools are used
LETTER: SA should side with US
LETTER: Empowerment is moving from a shack to your own house
LETTER: BEE compromise needed
LETTER: It’s how tools are used
LETTER: SA should side with US
LETTER: Empowerment is moving from a shack to your own house
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.