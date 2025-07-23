Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jury out on DA’s principles

It would be concerning if the party has based its vote on political expediency or as a tactic to remain in the GNU

23 July 2025 - 17:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA supporters. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFAJEE/REUTERS
DA supporters. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFAJEE/REUTERS

The DA’s vote in support of the Appropriation Bill presumably reflects the party’s belief that it is the fiscal recipe for real economic growth, a meaningful decrease in unemployment, a reduction of our crippling national debt and a downsizing of the government sector — including the bloated cabinet (“GNU secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill amid internal fault lines”, July 23).

It also means it trusts the budget will unleash desperately needed foreign and domestic investment free from the current political and administrative obstacles. This outcome would certainly be welcome, a huge confidence builder for those who see the private sector as the engine of economic growth in a stable political and socioeconomic environment. 

It would be of deep concern if the DA has based its vote on political expediency, some sort of reward for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long overdue removal of a compromised and deceitful member of the executive, or as a tactic to remain in the government of national unity. To exercise a vote on these grounds would indicate that political manoeuvring overrides principle. 

The DA may believe a vote for an underwhelming, deficient budget is the “better of two evils” in the short term, but it condemns our country to countless years of living on the proverbial fiscal cliff, national debt defaults, underfunded and undersupplied basic service delivery — including health and education — increased taxation for the few who do actually pay tax, unemployment induced social unrest and a 1985 Rubicon-type exodus of international enterprises. 

I hope the DA gives the public the full rationale for its vote on this budget. 

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing

MPs will consider Appropriations Bill on Wednesday
Politics
1 day ago

Parties welcome dismissal of Nobuhle Nkabane

DA urges president to act against others accused of corruption, while Rise Mzansi says the former minister ‘epitomised political arrogance’
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote

The president’s shake-up could soften GNU tensions
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Gambling with SA’s economy

Instead of presidency engaging in war of words with DA, it should be making amends with White House
Opinion
1 day ago

GNU secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill amid internal fault lines

Coalition partners vote in favour of legislation but their comments highlight ongoing tensions
National
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GHALEB CACHALIA: The dark side of management ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL MARÉ: How to not let taxes erode your ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Gambling with SA’s economy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s billion-rand pattern of failure
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for ...
Opinion

Related Articles

GNU secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill amid internal fault ...

National

Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote

National

DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing

Politics

ANC postpones NEC meeting and turns focus on Western Cape

Politics

Communications department finds GNU support for its budget in parliament

National

Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.