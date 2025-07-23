LETTER: Diversity is our strength

Jakes Mtwana outside a South African flag painted farmstall. Picture ALAN EASON
As we navigate the complexities of our 30-year democracy it’s essential to remember the principles that guided our struggle for freedom and continue to shape our path towards a more just and equitable society.
We have made significant progress since the dawn of democracy. We’ve built a constitution that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all citizens, regardless of race, gender or creed. We’ve made strides in promoting social justice, addressing the legacy of apartheid and building a more inclusive economy.
However, we still face challenges. Inequality, poverty and unemployment remain pressing issues, and we need to work together to address them. As a liberal I believe individual freedom, equality and democracy are essential to creating a society where everyone can thrive.
We need to promote economic growth, investment and job creation, while ensuring the benefits of growth are shared fairly among all South Africans. We need to protect and strengthen our democratic institutions, ensuring that they remain accountable to the people and responsive to their needs.
We also need to celebrate our diversity and promote social cohesion. SA is a rainbow nation, and our diversity is our strength. By embracing our differences and promoting tolerance, we can build a more harmonious and inclusive society.
Liberals believe the answers to SA’s challenges lie in our shared values of freedom, equality and democracy. We need to work together, across party lines and across sectors, to build a brighter future for all South Africans.
Let us continue to uphold these liberal values, working together to build an SA where everyone can live with dignity, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the greater good. An SA where freedom, equality and democracy thrive.
Together for change.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Diversity is our strength
By embracing our differences we can build a more harmonious and inclusive society
As we navigate the complexities of our 30-year democracy it’s essential to remember the principles that guided our struggle for freedom and continue to shape our path towards a more just and equitable society.
We have made significant progress since the dawn of democracy. We’ve built a constitution that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all citizens, regardless of race, gender or creed. We’ve made strides in promoting social justice, addressing the legacy of apartheid and building a more inclusive economy.
However, we still face challenges. Inequality, poverty and unemployment remain pressing issues, and we need to work together to address them. As a liberal I believe individual freedom, equality and democracy are essential to creating a society where everyone can thrive.
We need to promote economic growth, investment and job creation, while ensuring the benefits of growth are shared fairly among all South Africans. We need to protect and strengthen our democratic institutions, ensuring that they remain accountable to the people and responsive to their needs.
We also need to celebrate our diversity and promote social cohesion. SA is a rainbow nation, and our diversity is our strength. By embracing our differences and promoting tolerance, we can build a more harmonious and inclusive society.
Liberals believe the answers to SA’s challenges lie in our shared values of freedom, equality and democracy. We need to work together, across party lines and across sectors, to build a brighter future for all South Africans.
Let us continue to uphold these liberal values, working together to build an SA where everyone can live with dignity, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the greater good. An SA where freedom, equality and democracy thrive.
Together for change.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Giving oxygen to smouldering race intolerance
FREE TO READ | SA cannot allow transformation to be reversed
SNE DLAMINI: Gender-lens investing as a response to gender disparity
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: A generation unbound: youth shows the way
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.