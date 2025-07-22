LETTER: US cannot be trusted

An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
Willem Cronje is living in cloud cuckoo-land in his fantasy that the US is a democracy that would “protect us” (“SA should side with US”, July 21).
Not only are there numerous political ploys by which African-Americans and Hispanics are denied their rights to vote in the so-called “land of the free”, but the crazy President Donald Trump has declared his intention to annex Canada and Greenland, and to destroy Mexico, Brazil and numerous other countries.
I recently attended a meeting where a US diplomat declared that the US intends to expand the military definition of the “Pacific-Indian oceans” from California to Cape Town, presumably to take over the Simon’s Town navy base to weaken the Global South and Brics+. In its pursuit of US financial and military hegemony over the entire world for the past two centuries the US has had no qualms about dictatorial “regime changes” in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
In 1961 the US orchestrated the kidnapping and murder of Congolese prime minister Patrice Lumumba, since when the Democratic Republic of Congo’s natural resources have been plundered and millions of Congolese have died. In 1973 the US instigated the coup d’etat and death of Chile’s president Salvador Allende, and imposed a brutal military dictatorship on that country.
The 2014 Maidan regime change in Ukraine initiated by then vice-president Joe Biden unleashed the present war, in which about 1.7-million Ukrainian soldiers have been needlessly killed, and tens of thousands more are physically and/or mentally crippled for life.
As if not content with its “forever wars”, the US is complicit with Israel’s long-intended and deliberate genocide in Palestine. Typically, as experienced in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and other countries, the US will also walk away from the Israeli/Palestinian mess it created.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
