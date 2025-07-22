Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Empowerment is moving from a shack to your own house

Formal housing transforms and empowers both individuals and a community

22 July 2025 - 14:17
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
It’s difficult to understand exactly what point your columnist, Neva Makgetla, is trying to make in her most recent column (“RDP housing and the dilemmas of reconstruction,” July 22).

She complains that RDP (government subsidised) housing “has done little to boost economic wellbeing in terms of income or employment”. At the same time she grudgingly acknowledges the huge “material improvement in living conditions”, including electricity, running water and flush toilets, when compared to informal structures.

Over 20 years ago I was instrumental in the delivery of 1,500 RDP houses in Vrygrond (now called Capricorn) near Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats, which replaced shacks. Makgetla complains that we should also have “set up systems to empower communities or build up social capital”.

I’m not sure what experience she has in the practical delivery of subeconomic housing. But it should be blatantly obvious (even to an academic economist) that moving from a shack on land owned by someone else to having title to your own house is itself hugely empowering. It not only gives dignity and security to individuals, it enables people to build, rent and run businesses from their homes. The community is transformed.

The final verdict is of course delivered by the desperation of people themselves to get such housing. Two of my colleagues in our charity were shot and killed by people who thought that doing so would push them up the waiting list. Over 100 houses were invaded and occupied by people not on the formal housing list. None of them worried about “social capital” or lack of an empowerment system.

I invite Makgetla to take a drive through Vrygrond/Capricorn, where she can see with her own eyes how formal housing transforms and empowers both individuals and a community.

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

