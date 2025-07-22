When a share is not owned by an easily identifiable black politician, it does not mean it is owned by a white person. Thus, why would the 20% of the JSE that is owned by the Public Investment Corporation not be counted as black-owned?
Why would the 30% owned by retirement funds not be seen as at least 90% black-owned? Finally, why assume that the 40% of the JSE’s market cap that is owned by foreigners is “white”?
Phillip de Jager Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE numbers don’t add up
Why would the 20% of the JSE that is owned by the PIC not be counted as black-owned?
Perhaps Duma Gqubule, a self-professed “expert” on BEE, is suffering from confirmation bias? (“The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership”, July 22).
When a share is not owned by an easily identifiable black politician, it does not mean it is owned by a white person. Thus, why would the 20% of the JSE that is owned by the Public Investment Corporation not be counted as black-owned?
Why would the 30% owned by retirement funds not be seen as at least 90% black-owned? Finally, why assume that the 40% of the JSE’s market cap that is owned by foreigners is “white”?
Phillip de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE compromise needed
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership
LETTER: Risk of full-blown racism
MICHAEL MORRIS: Snide racial aspersions in the empowerment argument
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: BEE compromise needed
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership
LETTER: Risk of full-blown racism
MICHAEL MORRIS: Snide racial aspersions in the empowerment argument
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.