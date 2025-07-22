Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE numbers don’t add up

Why would the 20% of the JSE that is owned by the PIC not be counted as black-owned?

22 July 2025 - 14:03
Picture: 123RF
Perhaps Duma Gqubule, a self-professed “expert” on BEE, is suffering from confirmation bias? (“The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership”, July 22).

When a share is not owned by an easily identifiable black politician, it does not mean it is owned by a white person. Thus, why would the 20% of the JSE that is owned by the Public Investment Corporation not be counted as black-owned?

Why would the 30% owned by retirement funds not be seen as at least 90% black-owned? Finally, why assume that the 40% of the JSE’s market cap that is owned by foreigners is “white”?

Phillip de Jager
Via BusinessLIVE

