The major problem any SA ambassador to the US will face is that reciprocal trade with no or reduced tariffs is not just about a trade agreement under the Trump administration any more.
For SA to negotiate a trade agreement it is going to have to show willingness to compromise on BEE, including ownership regulations and legislated racial discrimination against minorities.
With the ANC in charge of economic policy, I just cannot see this happening. So, it is only if/when the ANC are no longer dictating economic and foreign policy that some concrete steps may be made to move away from policies preventing trade.
I’m afraid 40% US tariffs will be a reality for some time to come — as well as the resulting job losses. ANC destruction continues unabated.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE compromise needed
With the ANC in charge of economic policy, US tariffs will be a reality for some time
Your editorial opinion refers (“Gambling with SA’s economy”, July 22).
The major problem any SA ambassador to the US will face is that reciprocal trade with no or reduced tariffs is not just about a trade agreement under the Trump administration any more.
For SA to negotiate a trade agreement it is going to have to show willingness to compromise on BEE, including ownership regulations and legislated racial discrimination against minorities.
With the ANC in charge of economic policy, I just cannot see this happening. So, it is only if/when the ANC are no longer dictating economic and foreign policy that some concrete steps may be made to move away from policies preventing trade.
I’m afraid 40% US tariffs will be a reality for some time to come — as well as the resulting job losses. ANC destruction continues unabated.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership
CHRIS BARRON: How to turn tariff pain into gain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: It’s how tools are used
LETTER: SA should side with US
LETTER: Trump appeaser praises India
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.