Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump appeaser praises India

US president slaps 50% tariffs on Brazil for prosecuting former president Bolsonaro over coup plot

21 July 2025 - 17:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO

I see the Trump appeasers are still at it, praising India’s “powerful independent, principled self-interest” and hoping this will lead to the Brics bloc “aligning more closely to the West and democratic values” (“No cracks, but quiet revolution”, July 20). 

This in a week in which Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Brazil for having the temerity to prosecute former president Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup against democracy. Trump deemed it “a witch hunt”, demanded that Brazil leave him alone, and said the trial justified the tariffs.

Among the evidence arraigned against Bolsonaro: a comprehensive 884-page police report outlining an assassination plot against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and others (code name Green & Yellow Dagger), audio and video evidence of meetings between Bolsonaro and senior military officials, a plan circulated among top generals to suspend judicial power, plea deals from senior commanders confirming Bolsonaro’s role in drafting the plot and the judicial plan, along with testimony confirming coup discussions at the presidential palace.

One of Bolsonaro’s more imaginative defences in the trial has been that “conversations about ‘alternatives’ postelection are constitutional”. So these are the Western democratic values with which we should be aligning? Trump’s fondness for autocrats is well-known.

What would be the response of your readers if he started to demand of SA that we “leave Jacob Zuma alone” or that “the cases against Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe et al are a witch hunt”, and threatened us with higher tariffs if prosecutions were not withdrawn? Would they be so keen to bend the knee?

Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Clear upside for SA’s reputation at G20 finance meeting

Credibility and legitimacy of SA demonstrating its ability to mediate big, difficult global conversation
Opinion
14 hours ago

CHRIS BARRON: How to turn tariff pain into gain

Dawie Roodt says the ANC should seize Trump’s trade barrier as a way to rationalise the scrapping of BEE.
Opinion
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Tariffs, a blunt instrument of persuasion

Some countries have neither consumer numbers nor economic resources to package into something US will take seriously
Opinion
4 days ago

NADIA MATULICH AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: When optimism isn’t enough: tracking economic sentiment in the news

BER study of media sentiment shows expectations matter but for sentiment to remain positive delivery matters
Opinion
3 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault

The absence from the summit of China’s Xi Jinping is due to the appeasement of India’s Narendra Modi towards the US, sources say
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANDILE NTINGI: SOEs ruffle tenderpreneurs’ ...
Opinion
2.
Tribute to Pearl Sebolao: when the rosary rested
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Clear upside for SA’s reputation at ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PIKOLOMZI QABA: Board dissolutions a symptom of ...
Opinion
5.
GHALEB CACHALIA: The dark side of management ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Trump adds acid notes to local wines

Business

The high cost of Trump tariffs in Mazda’s hometown

Life / Motoring

EDITORIAL: Clear upside for SA’s reputation at G20 finance meeting

Opinion / Editorials

Newsmaker | 'How to turn tariff pain into gain'

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.