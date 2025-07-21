To date the PIC has invested almost R2bn into this lame duck, and it’s important for the public to know who was so keen to try to get this lame duck to fly. It is my suspicion that the monies come out of the investments done through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
We will need enormous money for retrenched employees over the increase in tariffs. These monies will have to come out of the investment made by the UIF into the PIC.
As we have seen in the past, each time monies have been invested through the PIC on behalf of the UIF into broken companies the funds are eventually lost and written off.
To now call for a new strong management team is far too late, as we’ve already seen wasteful expenditure of R2bn.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment and labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Bizarre PIC investment
When money has been invested through the PIC on behalf of the UIF into broken companies, the funds are eventually lost and written off
The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) investment in Daybreak Foods, a bankrupt, completely broken poultry producer, certainly is bizarre (“PIC pumps R150m more into Daybreak Foods,” July 16).
To date the PIC has invested almost R2bn into this lame duck, and it’s important for the public to know who was so keen to try to get this lame duck to fly. It is my suspicion that the monies come out of the investments done through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
We will need enormous money for retrenched employees over the increase in tariffs. These monies will have to come out of the investment made by the UIF into the PIC.
As we have seen in the past, each time monies have been invested through the PIC on behalf of the UIF into broken companies the funds are eventually lost and written off.
To now call for a new strong management team is far too late, as we’ve already seen wasteful expenditure of R2bn.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment and labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PIC to up investments in rural and township enterprises
PIC pumps R150m more into Daybreak Foods
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.