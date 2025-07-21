Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bizarre PIC investment

When money has been invested through the PIC on behalf of the UIF into broken companies, the funds are eventually lost and written off

21 July 2025 - 16:19
Picture: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana
The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) investment in Daybreak Foods, a bankrupt, completely broken poultry producer, certainly is bizarre (“PIC pumps R150m more into Daybreak Foods,” July 16).

To date the PIC has invested almost R2bn into this lame duck, and it’s important for the public to know who was so keen to try to get this lame duck to fly. It is my suspicion that the monies come out of the investments done through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

We will need enormous money for retrenched employees over the increase in tariffs. These monies will have to come out of the investment made by the UIF into the PIC.

As we have seen in the past, each time monies have been invested through the PIC on behalf of the UIF into broken companies the funds are eventually lost and written off.

To now call for a new strong management team is far too late, as we’ve already seen wasteful expenditure of R2bn.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment and labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

