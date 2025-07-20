Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA a shining example

Country has led the world in exposing Israel’s apartheid and genocide in Palestine

20 July 2025 - 13:57
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
François Theron is deluded in writing that “SA is collapsing and can no longer ‘punch above its weight’ internationally” (“ANC is SA’s greatest threat”, July 17).

Apartheid SA was a world pariah, and in November 1977 was judged by the UN Security Council to be a threat to international peace and security. In his notorious Rubicon speech in 1985, then president PW Botha essentially told the world to “go to hell”. Four years later the UN set June 30 1990 as the deadline to abolish apartheid — hence president FW de Klerk’s announcements on February 2 1990.

By contrast, post-apartheid SA is not only “punching above its weight” but has led the world in exposing Israel’s apartheid and genocide in Palestine. SA is also a member of Brics-plus, the association of Global South countries whose combined technology, financing and economies will soon eclipse those of the “Western” countries of Europe and the US. In addition, in November SA will be leading the G20 countries conference.

Can Theron explain why SA should grovel to the lunatic presently resident in the White House who is destroying both the US economy and America’s standing in almost all of the 194 countries of the world?

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

LETTER: ANC is SA's greatest threat

The country is collapsing and can no longer 'punch above its weight' internationally
Opinion
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: SACP underwhelms as its banner hits the ballot

The party’s foray into electoral politics is off to a slow start with just 70 votes in its first by-election
Opinion
2 days ago
