François Theron is deluded in writing that “SA is collapsing andcan no longer ‘punch above its weight’ internationally” (“ANC is SA’s greatest threat”, July 17).
Apartheid SA was a world pariah, and in November 1977 was judged by the UN Security Council to be a threat to international peace and security. In his notorious Rubicon speech in 1985, then president PW Botha essentially told the world to “go to hell”. Four years later the UN set June 30 1990 as the deadline to abolish apartheid — hence president FW de Klerk’s announcements on February 2 1990.
By contrast, post-apartheid SA is not only “punching above its weight” but has led the world in exposing Israel’s apartheid and genocide in Palestine. SA is also a member of Brics-plus, the association of Global South countries whose combined technology, financing and economies will soon eclipse those of the “Western” countries of Europe and the US. In addition, in November SA will be leading the G20 countries conference.
Can Theron explain why SA should grovel to the lunatic presently resident in the White House who is destroying both the US economy and America’s standing in almost all of the 194 countries of the world?
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
LETTER: SA a shining example
Country has led the world in exposing Israel’s apartheid and genocide in Palestine
LETTER: ANC is SA’s greatest threat
NATASHA MARRIAN: SACP underwhelms as its banner hits the ballot
LETTER: SA’s new political reality
Newsmaker | 'We're doing all we can to save Agoa,' says Agri SA
