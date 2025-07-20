India shows how powerful independent, principled self-interest can be in foreign affairs. Having quickly cut its own deal with Donald Trump, Washington is perfectly happy to let India ponce about on whatever developing countries global stages it likes. India knows where its bread is buttered, and Trump is content with this.
Unlike China, Russia or Iran, this allows India (at the highest level) to attend Brics events conscience- and conflict-free.
It also helps being the world’s largest — and truly independent — democracy in a club composed largely of autocrats. With China, Russia and Iran too compromised, slighted, weak or bombed to attend, India’s attendance at this summit — without China — also signals who is more likely to emerge as the true leader of tomorrow’s Brics. I imagine India will guide the bloc to align more closely to the West and democratic values.
Rather than cracks, a quiet little revolution has just happened in Brazil, one that is likely to set the Brics on a far less anti-Western and more globally co-operative path. If India gets its way it will be a path far more focused on real human and economic development rather than geopolitical posturing or autocrat shielding.
Stuart Meyer
LETTER: No cracks, but quiet revolution
