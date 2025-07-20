Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No cracks, but quiet revolution

Having quickly cut a deal with Donald Trump, Washington is happy to let India ponce about on global stages

20 July 2025 - 15:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WIN MCNAMEE
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WIN MCNAMEE

John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault”, July 16).

India shows how powerful independent, principled self-interest can be in foreign affairs. Having quickly cut its own deal with Donald Trump, Washington is perfectly happy to let India ponce about on whatever developing countries global stages it likes. India knows where its bread is buttered, and Trump is content with this.

Unlike China, Russia or Iran, this allows India (at the highest level) to attend Brics events conscience- and conflict-free.

It also helps being the world’s largest — and truly independent — democracy in a club composed largely of autocrats. With China, Russia and Iran too compromised, slighted, weak or bombed to attend, India’s attendance at this summit — without China — also signals who is more likely to emerge as the true leader of tomorrow’s Brics. I imagine India will guide the bloc to align more closely to the West and democratic values.

Rather than cracks, a quiet little revolution has just happened in Brazil, one that is likely to set the Brics on a far less anti-Western and more globally co-operative path. If India gets its way it will be a path far more focused on real human and economic development rather than geopolitical posturing or autocrat shielding.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Anti-Trump Colbert’s show cancelled

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the most-watched late-night programme on US broadcast television and a frequent platform of satire aimed at ...
Business
9 hours ago

Trump adds acid notes to local wines

As various South African exporters prepare for tariffs imposed by the US to hit, the potential economic fallout has even the country’s first black ...
Business
9 hours ago

Donald Trump’s name on birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, says Wall Street Journal

The US president denied the report, saying he would sue the newspaper and Rupert Murdoch
World
2 days ago

India to set rules for banks to manage climate risks

India’s central bank is close to finalising rules for banks and financial institutions to disclose and manage risks from climate change, sources say
Business
9 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BRIEFING ROOM: Coup warnings, envoy no-shows and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: SACP underwhelms as its banner ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Time to rebuild foundations of the ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Lies and half-truths cloud goings-on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Crises bedevil transport sector
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Trump adds acid notes to local wines

Business

Donald Trump’s name on birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, says Wall Street ...

World / Americas

India to set rules for banks to manage climate risks

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.