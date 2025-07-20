Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Empowerment madness

Threat of imprisonment on those unable to comply will kill all hope of economic recovery

20 July 2025 - 16:05
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I could not believe my eyes when I read Kabelo Khumalo’s report (“Mpumalanga seeks to compel state entities to buy from black farmers”, July 16).

This is madness. Whatever one thinks of empowerment laws designed to benefit the previously disadvantaged, these belong to the civil, not criminal, domain.

It's bad enough for empowerment regulations to be enforced through fines based on turnover and/or exclusion from the market place. To also visit imprisonment on those struggling — or unable — to comply will kill all hope of economic recovery and growth.

If this insane threat of imprisonment is promulgated in Mpumalanga it risks spreading to the entire vast (and suffocating) panoply of SA empowerment giveaways, cadre contracts and race quotas. 

Then goodbye to any private sector investment in SA.

Willem Cronje
 Cape Town

