LETTER: No threat to Brics cohesion

Even before the Rio summit, Western media asserted the bloc was losing momentum

17 July 2025 - 13:17
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
We recommend that your columnist, John Dludlu, familiarise himself with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s remarks during a media briefing after the XVII Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro (“Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault”, July 16). 

Even before the summit kicked off, Western media began asserting that the Brics bloc was losing momentum, claiming that its expansion had “diluted” the group’s ability to act as a united front. The minister suggested they were projecting their own concerns because divisions within Nato are deepening, with murmurs of dissent growing louder as a result of the expansion of the alliance. 

Brics has never faced such risks, and there is no threat to its cohesion. The group has always been founded on principles of equality, mutual respect and consensus — a consensus reflecting a true balance of interests not the one dictated by a “big brother”. 

Multipolarity is not a matter of choice nowadays. This is a reality taking shape before our eyes and replacing the traditional paradigm of globalisation with the predominant role of the “collective West”.

Brics, as one of the centres of the new world order, is not directed against anyone. Our shared goal is sustainable development and prosperity for our nations. 

Mikhail Kosarev
Press attaché, Russian embassy in SA.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault

The absence from the summit of China’s Xi Jinping is due to the appeasement of India’s Narendra Modi towards the US, sources say
Opinion
1 day ago

Scott Bessent’s absence and Brics tensions set tone for Durban G20 meeting

Finance chiefs’ meeting takes place amid mounting economic pressure on African nations
National
2 days ago

Five issues on G20 finance meeting agenda in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to leverage Africa’s first G20 presidency to promote an African agenda
National
1 day ago

SIBUSISO NKOMO: Brics+ can seize game-changing Africa opportunity

Forum can move away from stuck development paradigm and playbook that is so cautious it cannot see opportunity, writes Sibusiso Nkomo.
Opinion
4 days ago
