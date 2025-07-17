We recommend that your columnist, John Dludlu, familiarise himself with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s remarks during a media briefing after the XVII Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro (“Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault”, July 16).
Even before the summit kicked off, Western media began asserting that the Brics bloc was losing momentum, claiming that its expansion had “diluted” the group’s ability to act as a united front. The minister suggested they were projecting their own concerns because divisions within Nato are deepening, with murmurs of dissent growing louder as a result of the expansion of the alliance.
Brics has never faced such risks, and there is no threat to its cohesion. The group has always been founded on principles of equality, mutual respect and consensus — a consensus reflecting a true balance of interests not the one dictated by a “big brother”.
Multipolarity is not a matter of choice nowadays. This is a reality taking shape before our eyes and replacing the traditional paradigm of globalisation with the predominant role of the “collective West”.
Brics, as one of the centres of the new world order, is not directed against anyone. Our shared goal is sustainable development and prosperity for our nations.
Mikhail Kosarev Press attaché,Russian embassy in SA.
LETTER: No threat to Brics cohesion
Even before the Rio summit, Western media asserted the bloc was losing momentum
