LETTER: Monitor oil exploration

SA needs energy, investment and jobs. As with any nation, SA should be able to benefit from its natural and mineral wealth. Key here will be the enforcement and monitoring of environmental best drilling practice. This should be outsourced to global monitoring professionals, since I doubt the department has the capacity manage this.
In the meantime, the real threat to the sustainability of SA's marine inheritance is a lot closer to home. The millions of tonnes of plastics, chemicals and effluent inundating our rivers and — inevitably — ending up in our oceans, represent a far greater threat to the survival of these ecosystems and the communities that live of them than the odd exploration driller or oil or gas rig.
But I guess it’s far easier to wrap global multinationals up in red tape, protests and community projects than to get even one SA municipality to manage its sewage or litter properly — or to get our citizens to stop littering.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
Stuart Meyer
