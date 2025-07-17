Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deportees to Eswatini now a hop from SA

So much for Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen’s hand-wringing visit to Donald Trump

17 July 2025 - 13:14
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
I refer to your article on the US deportation policy (“Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini,” July 16).

Homeland security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin named five deportees from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen, and said they were convicted of crimes ranging from child rape to murder.

They've been deported to Eswatini, just up the road, and with SA’s current crime levels and porous borders they’ll soon be here and in very good company.

So much for Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen’s hand-wringing visit to Donald Trump in the White House. At least Steenhuisen will have his autographed selfie with The  Orangeman as a memento.

Mark Lowe
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini

Liberation movement says move sets alarming precedent
1 day ago
