Mark Lowe Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Deportees to Eswatini now a hop from SA
So much for Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen’s hand-wringing visit to Donald Trump
I refer to your article on the US deportation policy (“Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini,” July 16).
Mark Lowe
Via BusinessLIVE
