There was no clarity of thought. First, the risk of a military coup was flagged, though there had been “no recent attempts”, yet “there is a potential risk of a coup d’état”. However, “there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in SA”, it has been “identified” and measures have been put in place “to mitigate against it”. We can sleep easy for “there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in SA”.
None of this makes any sense. Having enumerated a lengthy list of “threats facing the country”, from social instability to lawlessness, Ntshavheni said that “apart from climate change-related events ... no other major events” had occurred.
SA is collapsing, and it is not Ntshavheni who will stem the rot. The country can no longer “punch above its weight” internationally, as it could during the Mandela-Mbeki era — not after decades of maladministration, incompetence and industrial scale corruption by ANC cadres. These are the real threats against SA.
Deprived of advice from truly professional diplomatic and intelligence services, President Cyril Ramaphosa refuses to heed any of Washington’s warnings. Instead, he authorises international relations & co-operation director-general Zane Dangor to co-chair an anti-Israel conference in Colombia, a direct affront to Donald Trump.
The most likely result will be the addition of more tariffs against SA exports and reports are emerging that Washington intends expelling SA from the G20. All own goals. Ntshavheni should have identified the ANC as the greatest threat facing SA.
François Theron Pretoria
LETTER: ANC is SA’s greatest threat
The country is collapsing and can no longer ‘punch above its weight’ internationally
Linda Ensor’s report on the recent media briefing by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni leaves no doubt about the dysfunctionality of SA’s intelligence services (“Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup”, July 15). The briefing reveals a minister unfit for purpose.
