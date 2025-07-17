Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is SA’s greatest threat

The country is collapsing and can no longer ‘punch above its weight’ internationally

17 July 2025 - 13:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Linda Ensor’s report on the recent media briefing by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni leaves no doubt about the dysfunctionality of SA’s intelligence services (“Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup”, July 15). The briefing reveals a minister unfit for purpose.

There was no clarity of thought. First, the risk of a military coup was flagged, though there had been “no recent attempts”, yet “there is a potential risk of a coup d’état”. However, “there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in SA”, it has been “identified” and measures have been put in place “to mitigate against it”. We can sleep easy for “there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in SA”.

None of this makes any sense. Having enumerated a lengthy list of “threats facing the country”, from social instability to lawlessness, Ntshavheni said that “apart from climate change-related events ... no other major events” had occurred. 

SA is collapsing, and it is not Ntshavheni who will stem the rot. The country can no longer “punch above its weight” internationally, as it could during the Mandela-Mbeki era — not after decades of maladministration, incompetence and industrial scale corruption by ANC cadres. These are the real threats against SA.

Deprived of advice from truly professional diplomatic and intelligence services, President Cyril Ramaphosa refuses to heed any of Washington’s warnings. Instead, he authorises international relations & co-operation director-general Zane Dangor to co-chair an anti-Israel conference in Colombia, a direct affront to Donald Trump.

The most likely result will be the addition of more tariffs against SA exports and reports are emerging that Washington intends expelling SA from the G20. All own goals. Ntshavheni should have identified the ANC as the greatest threat facing SA.

François Theron 
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.zaletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Probe blow to Mchunu’s ambitions

If police minister survives allegations he could challenge Paul Mashatile in race for ANC president
Opinion
2 days ago

Zondo commission of inquiry cost R1bn, says Fikile Mbalula

A total of 51 individuals and 27 entities face criminal charges with R11bn in ‘stolen assets’ recovered
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa: a man of commissions

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the president appoints a minister of commissions
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi

Cachalia chided KZN police commissioner for laying bare fractures within the police
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Lies and half-truths cloud goings-on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: JSE silent as ‘Bomb Squad’ tries ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi
Opinion / Letters
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Growth requires more than ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Probe blow to Mchunu’s ambitions

Opinion / Letters

ANC postpones NEC meeting and turns focus on Western Cape

Politics

EDITORIAL: A forum too many

Opinion / Editorials

Zondo commission of inquiry cost R1bn, says Fikile Mbalula

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.