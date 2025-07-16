LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi

Before assuming office Cachalia had publicly criticised KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for speaking out during a recent press briefing that laid bare fractures within the police.
This criticism appears to have been less about institutional discipline and more about silencing an officer who has become known for his independence and refusal to submit to political agendas.
Mkhwanazi has earned public trust by taking a principled stand against interference. Targeting him in this manner raises serious red flags about the motive behind this leadership change.
President Cyril Ramaphosa must immediately authorise a Special Investigating Unit probe into the events surrounding the shake-up within SAPS leadership. The public deserves to know whether this is truly a reform process or a politically motivated purge.
Law enforcement leadership should be built on merit, integrity and independence — not political convenience. If the president is serious about restoring trust in policing this is the place to start.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
