Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi

Cachalia chided KZN police commissioner for laying bare fractures within the police

16 July 2025 - 16:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister — a clear ANC deployment — has raised serious concerns about yet more political interference in the police (“Kubayi tipped to be interim police minister before Cachalia is sworn in”, July 14).

Before assuming office Cachalia had publicly criticised KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for speaking out during a recent press briefing that laid bare fractures within the police.

This criticism appears to have been less about institutional discipline and more about silencing an officer who has become known for his independence and refusal to submit to political agendas.

Mkhwanazi has earned public trust by taking a principled stand against interference. Targeting him in this manner raises serious red flags about the motive behind this leadership change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must immediately authorise a Special Investigating Unit probe into the events surrounding the shake-up within SAPS leadership. The public deserves to know whether this is truly a reform process or a politically motivated purge.

Law enforcement leadership should be built on merit, integrity and independence — not political convenience. If the president is serious about restoring trust in policing this is the place to start.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Kubayi tipped to be interim police minister before Cachalia is sworn in

Firoz Cachalia will be in the role while the commission of inquiry set up by Ramaphosa probes explosive allegations against Senzo Mchunu
Politics
2 days ago

LETTER: Police need lie detector tests

As acting police minister Firoz Cachalia should implement two things
Opinion
1 day ago

Gwede Mantashe appointed acting police minister

Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Firoz Cachalia is available to take up the role in August
National
22 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’

Acting police minister will be running a ministry reeking of meddling, collusion and stalled investigations
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity

President squanders chance to show he is serious about sleaze-free administration
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: JSE silent as ‘Bomb Squad’ tries ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: No SA, the president does not have ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
WIM NAUDÉ and MARTIN CAMERON: Why Agoa isn’t such ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.