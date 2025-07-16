Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Whether or not Mcebisi Jonas failed to get an entry visa to the US, I revisited the adjectives he used to describe Donald Trump and it turns out he was spot on. We all know that the truth usually hurts.
South Africans have many reasons to hold Jonas in high esteem, which makes it easy to understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa had hoped with time maybe Trump and his administration would not be so petty as to allow those unfortunate past utterances to influence important political decisions. However, the reality is that Ramaphosa has no choice now but to look for an alternative.
The only person who comes to mind in spite of many factors to the contrary is former president Thabo Mbeki who has the attributes that might impress the Trump administration. Alternatively he will have to look for a suitable candidate from the other government of national unity members.
The long delay in the appointment of an ambassador to the US is telling. It raises suspicions that there is a problem, but whatever the truth it is important for the country to move on. A solution to the problem is long overdue.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Send Thabo Mbeki to the US
Former president has the attributes that might impress the Trump administration
