US President Donald Trump. Picture: JAY PAUL/REUTERS
SA could lose 100,000 jobs if the US imposes a 30% duty on all goods it imports from us, according to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. A lot of these jobs would be unskilled positions in the agricultural sector.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointed negotiator, Mcebisi Jonas, is dead in the water, with the US apparently informing the government that it will not recognise him as SA’s official interlocutor.
The time is ticking to the August 1 deadline for the 30% tariff, yet the president seems unmoved by the urgency to save 100,000 jobs. What does he have to do to make US President Donald Trump happy? After the recent Afrikaner visit it seems the following:
Condemn the singing of “Kill the Boer”, which is surely not a biggie. Let’s face it, the song is extremely racist and inciteful, and if the old SA flag is considered hate speech this should be a slam dunk. Why would any president not want to encourage racial harmony in his country?
Classify farm attacks as a priority crime — also an easy win, as who would not want to deal with violent crime on his fellow citizens?
Reverse the expropriation without compensation policy. The government has not actually carried out any such expropriations so far, and knows doing so would be devastating for the economy (hello Zimbabwe), so this should be another easy win.
Exempt US entities from BEE legislation. It will be a little trickier to get your pals who are getting rich out of it to understand this, but as it’s been proven that we are getting no growth because of BEE we could take it as economic win.
These are easy steps, but the president has to get over his pride. Can he do this, or will this be his Rubicon?
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
LETTER: Easy to make Trump happy
Ramaphosa needs to get over his pride and act
