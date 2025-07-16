Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Commission is the last resort

The president remains mum on questionable police matters

16 July 2025 - 16:28
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Your editorial opinion refers (“Ramaphosa misses another opportunity”, July 15).

It is noteworthy that while the president passed on the inquiry into the broad allegations of corruption of law enforcement structures to a judicial commission, he did not say anything about specific actions of questionable legality such as the decision to shut down a police unit probing political killings and to freeze completed investigations and “warehouse” the dockets. It would be incredible for decisions on these matters to have to wait for the commission.

It is also surprising that a commission is required to establish whether the minister abused his authority as alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Charles Goredema
Via BusinessLIVE

