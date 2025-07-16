It is noteworthy that while the president passed on the inquiry into the broad allegations of corruption of law enforcement structures to a judicial commission, he did not say anything about specific actions of questionable legality such as the decision to shut down a police unit probing political killings and to freeze completed investigations and “warehouse” the dockets. It would be incredible for decisions on these matters to have to wait for the commission.
It is also surprising that a commission is required to establish whether the minister abused his authority as alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Charles Goredema Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Commission is the last resort
The president remains mum on questionable police matters
Your editorial opinion refers (“Ramaphosa misses another opportunity”, July 15).
It is noteworthy that while the president passed on the inquiry into the broad allegations of corruption of law enforcement structures to a judicial commission, he did not say anything about specific actions of questionable legality such as the decision to shut down a police unit probing political killings and to freeze completed investigations and “warehouse” the dockets. It would be incredible for decisions on these matters to have to wait for the commission.
It is also surprising that a commission is required to establish whether the minister abused his authority as alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Charles Goredema
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Gwede Mantashe appointed acting police minister
Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Five issues on G20 finance meeting agenda in SA
LETTER: Ramaphosa: a man of commissions
LETTER: Easy to make Trump happy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.