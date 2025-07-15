Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa: a man of commissions

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the president appoints a minister of commissions

15 July 2025 - 16:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

President Thabo Mbeki gave us poetry and Aids denialism. President Jacob Zuma, the crooner from Nkandla, thought a song would sweeten his corruption woes, singing his way out of the Gupta scandal. President Kgalema Motlanthe said nothing and did nothing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is a man of commissions. As some of us collect books, so Ramaphosa collects commission reports. I wouldn’t be surprised if he appoints a minister of commissions (“Ramaphosa misses another opportunity”, July 15).

I am not a lawyer, but I think commissions are the political equivalent of bubblegum — something to keep your mouth busy that doesn’t feed your stomach. SA will chew and nothing will happen. Until another scandal. And another commission. Another judge.

If Ramaphosa was the best of the worst from the ANC, we are doomed. Please God, don’t us give Paul Mashatile, Fikile Mbalula or Panyaza Lesufi. Only the stupid never learn from their past Trumpian mistakes. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Kubayi tipped to be interim police minister before Cachalia is sworn in

Firoz Cachalia will be in the role while the commission of inquiry set up by Ramaphosa probes explosive allegations against Senzo Mchunu
Politics
21 hours ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi’s allegations

Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials and police minister Senzo Mchunu
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity

President squanders chance to show he is serious about sleaze-free administration
Opinion
11 hours ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry

President’s action marks the most sweeping anti-corruption intervention since the Zondo commission
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: No SA, the president does not have ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Why treat power lines like ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: It’s a puzzle why competition ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: JSE silent as ‘Bomb Squad’ tries ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Kubayi tipped to be interim police minister before Cachalia is sworn in

Politics

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi’s allegations

National

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity

Opinion / Editorials

Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.