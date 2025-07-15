President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
President Thabo Mbeki gave us poetry and Aids denialism. President Jacob Zuma, the crooner from Nkandla, thought a song would sweeten his corruption woes, singing his way out of the Gupta scandal. President Kgalema Motlanthe said nothing and did nothing.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is a man of commissions. As some of us collect books, so Ramaphosa collects commission reports. I wouldn’t be surprised if he appoints a minister of commissions (“Ramaphosa misses another opportunity”, July 15).
I am not a lawyer, but I think commissions are the political equivalent of bubblegum — something to keep your mouth busy that doesn’t feed your stomach. SA will chew and nothing will happen. Until another scandal. And another commission. Another judge.
If Ramaphosa was the best of the worst from the ANC, we are doomed. Please God, don’t us give Paul Mashatile, Fikile Mbalula or Panyaza Lesufi. Only the stupid never learn from their past Trumpian mistakes.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane Via email
LETTER: Ramaphosa: a man of commissions
It wouldn’t be a surprise if the president appoints a minister of commissions
