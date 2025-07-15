Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Probe blow to Mchunu’s ambitions

If police minister survives allegations he could challenge Paul Mashatile in race for ANC president

15 July 2025 - 16:01
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa did everything he could — and constitutionally speaking, shouldn’t — to avoid firing police minister Senzo Mchunu; using the route of “special leave” provides time, and political cover, for both Ramaphosa and the embattled minister (“Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry”, July 13). This gives us insight into how camps are forming in the ANC heading into the party’s 2027 leadership conference.

Given his experience in KwaZulu-Natal — the province where the then freshly formed MK party ravaged ANC support in the 2024 elections — as well as his experience and standing in the party, Mchunu would have been one of the front-runners for party president in 2027. If he survives the allegations levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, he could be backed as challenger to the incumbent, deputy president Paul Mashatile.

Before the allegations came to light Mchunu had built a relatively clean image and would have been a more “palpable” option as ANC leader, for opposition parties and business. As the ANC’s electoral support continues to decline, so the conflict between intraparty factions will escalate.

The allegations levelled by the police commissioner expose the intertwining of ANC factions with the state and with criminal elements. This has rendered law enforcement steadily less effective, weakened the rule of law, and contributed to a growing sense of vulnerability among citizens, who consistently mention crime as a top concern in polls.

SA’s biggest political party, and one of the country’s longer-term social role players, is undergoing significant stresses and changes. We’re witnessing the early signs of how matters will shape up in 2027.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SA should not grovel

Global South offers strong economic partnerships
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Decentralise the police

Give detectives the independence and resources to investigate crimes
Opinion
49 minutes ago

LETTER: Unprotected power lines are uninsurable

General or short-term insurance may be available for the year, but renewal of terms far from certain
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: An inquiry leading to nowhere

Placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave with full pay is a mockery of accountability
Opinion
1 day ago
