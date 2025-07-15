LETTER: Probe blow to Mchunu’s ambitions

Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa did everything he could — and constitutionally speaking, shouldn’t — to avoid firing police minister Senzo Mchunu; using the route of “special leave” provides time, and political cover, for both Ramaphosa and the embattled minister (“Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry”, July 13). This gives us insight into how camps are forming in the ANC heading into the party’s 2027 leadership conference.
Given his experience in KwaZulu-Natal — the province where the then freshly formed MK party ravaged ANC support in the 2024 elections — as well as his experience and standing in the party, Mchunu would have been one of the front-runners for party president in 2027. If he survives the allegations levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, he could be backed as challenger to the incumbent, deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Before the allegations came to light Mchunu had built a relatively clean image and would have been a more “palpable” option as ANC leader, for opposition parties and business. As the ANC’s electoral support continues to decline, so the conflict between intraparty factions will escalate.
The allegations levelled by the police commissioner expose the intertwining of ANC factions with the state and with criminal elements. This has rendered law enforcement steadily less effective, weakened the rule of law, and contributed to a growing sense of vulnerability among citizens, who consistently mention crime as a top concern in polls.
SA’s biggest political party, and one of the country’s longer-term social role players, is undergoing significant stresses and changes. We’re witnessing the early signs of how matters will shape up in 2027.
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
