LETTER: Police need lie detector tests

As acting police minister Firoz Cachalia should start by implementing two things:
All police staff from national commissioner down should undergo annual lie detector tests answering questions about corrupt activity. Red flags should get the member suspended pending further investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. This was done in Mexico with great outcomes.
All operational staff should undergo annual fitness tests at an international standard. If you pretend to be an effective cop, your fitness should align with that. If you fail, it should be desk duty for you with a 20% pay cut. A body mass index of more than 30 should immediately disqualify you. I have seen cops who couldn’t walk a kilometre if their lives depended on it — no self-respect or self-discipline.
Rasmus Jensen Via BusinessLIVE
Luyolo Mkentane’s news analysis refers (“Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’”, July 14).
