On top of decentralised police forces, accountable to local areas, we also need to reinstate the independence of our detectives. Before the ANC’s fatal reforms in the 1990s, detectives worked under their own hierarchy and with increased autonomy. This allowed them to be dynamic, creative and escape the potential corruption affecting the rest of the police force.
So, on top of decentralising police — give detectives the independence and resources to investigate crimes and provide much-needed intelligence to solve the scourge of criminality.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Decentralise the police
Give detectives the independence and resources to investigate crimes
Juanita Du Preez is exactly right (“Design a police system that does not depend on politicians’ honesty”, July 14). Trying to bet on a good leader to run a system that encourages centralised corruption is foolish. We need to decentralise the police force to prevent the overflow of corruption and rot.
On top of decentralised police forces, accountable to local areas, we also need to reinstate the independence of our detectives. Before the ANC’s fatal reforms in the 1990s, detectives worked under their own hierarchy and with increased autonomy. This allowed them to be dynamic, creative and escape the potential corruption affecting the rest of the police force.
So, on top of decentralising police — give detectives the independence and resources to investigate crimes and provide much-needed intelligence to solve the scourge of criminality.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa places Senzo Mchunu on leave, announces judicial ...
Mandisa Maya wants proof regarding claims of criminal syndicates involving ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.