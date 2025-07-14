Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unprotected power lines are uninsurable

General or short-term insurance may be available for the year, but renewal of terms far from certain

14 July 2025 - 15:12
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column refers (“Why treat power lines like credit monsters?”, July 14). Power lines are vulnerable: their dimensions make them impossible to protect. Eskom released a media statement on April 9 drawing attention to the costs of damage and theft to the grid infrastructure.

After the July 2021 riots the SA Special Risks Insurance Association experienced a 10-fold increase in reinsurance premiums after that debacle resulted in the largest insurance claims for rioting yet.

If power lines can’t be protected, from an insurance perspective they are an uninsurable asset. General or short-term insurance may be available for the coming year, but there is no certainty that the terms will be renewed, or that the terms will remain economically viable.

A damaged power line generates no revenue, and a case can be made that until the state is able to ensure their protection they could (should?) be locked out of long-term capital markets as their long-term value is vulnerable, and indeterminate.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Why treat power lines like credit monsters?

True financial stability is also about ensuring the financial system fulfils its role in prosperity creation
Opinion
15 hours ago
