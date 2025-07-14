It is time for them to learn that just as the British used to boast that the “sun never set on the British Empire”, so too the US empire is now fast collapsing militarily, financially and economically.
LETTER: SA should not grovel
Your three deluded correspondents on July 10, Francis Theron (“Ramaphosa puts Brics ahead of country”), Nicholas Woode-Smith (“SA should appease the US”) and Andrea Robertson (“Why is ANC surprised at backlash”?) argue that SA should grovel to US President Donald Trump’s antics.
It is time for them to learn that just as the British used to boast that the “sun never set on the British Empire”, so too the US empire is now fast collapsing militarily, financially and economically.
Trump’s imposed and lunatic tariffs against imports from almost all of the world’s countries have immediately and severely backfired on the US economy. His false claims of an ANC genocide against “white SA farmers” have been totally discredited. The demented Trump even intended to annex Canada and Greenland, and to destroy Mexico.
Contrary to Trump’s clownings, the rest of the world has been subsidising the US for decades because of the role of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Trump even thinks the US war business has a right to plunder the natural resources in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela, SA and other countries.
In contrast to the US/Western “regime changes” and “forever war” obsessions, a new postcolonial era is on the horizon — a lesson that remaining apartheid-era supporters need to learn. The war business has bankrupted the US, just as it did to the British Empire and even apartheid SA.
Instead of wars the Chinese economy, focused on peace, trade and prosperity, is fast eclipsing the US economy. With SA being a key member of Brics-plus and a gateway to Africa, our country will be one of the beneficiaries of the new era when in the next two to three decades the African continent replaces China as the world’s manufacturing centre.
Since 2008 China has been SA’s largest trading partner, surpassing the US, and in turn SA remains China’s most significant trade partner in Africa. Chinese investments in SA have been substantial, and R2-trillion in new investments is expected between 2023 and 2028.
Given China’s industrial investments in Africa, those expectations will set a strong future for the Global South in terms of economic partnerships. It will also alleviate the colonial and apartheid plundering and impoverishment of SA and the African continent.
Terry Crawford-Browne
Via BusinessLIVE
