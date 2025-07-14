Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa

System for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most countries

14 July 2025 - 14:45
The Kremlin in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
Nicholas Shubitz’s article refers (“How Russia wins friends and influences people”, July 11). Most of the “students” who went to Russia had to attend severe anti-Western programmes as well as military training in sabotage. 

Russian “education” for Africans was more about creating “students” who would return to their countries and promote the failed doctrine of communism/socialism and, when the opportunity arose, to assist in revolutions, which of course are endemic to the continent.

One can clearly see the effects of this across Africa — particularly in SA, where Marxism/communism is alive and well in the ANC — from President “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa down to the lowest “cadre”. The ubiquitous use of the chummy communist “comrade” is a giveaway!

The Russian education system for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most African countries, headed by Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe — a leader and a country Sofa Cyril seems to want to emulate with his harsh racist laws against white folk.

One only hopes US President Donald Trump can bring him to heel and that maybe the electorate will do so as well.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people

Moscow has adopted a strategy of educational exchange as a driver for enhancing co-operation with African nations
Opinion
3 days ago
