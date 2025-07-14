Russian “education” for Africans was more about creating “students” who would return to their countries and promote the failed doctrine of communism/socialism and, when the opportunity arose, to assist in revolutions, which of course are endemic to the continent.
Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa
System for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most countries
Nicholas Shubitz’s article refers (“How Russia wins friends and influences people”, July 11). Most of the “students” who went to Russia had to attend severe anti-Western programmes as well as military training in sabotage.
Russian “education” for Africans was more about creating “students” who would return to their countries and promote the failed doctrine of communism/socialism and, when the opportunity arose, to assist in revolutions, which of course are endemic to the continent.
One can clearly see the effects of this across Africa — particularly in SA, where Marxism/communism is alive and well in the ANC — from President “Sofa Cyril” Ramaphosa down to the lowest “cadre”. The ubiquitous use of the chummy communist “comrade” is a giveaway!
The Russian education system for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most African countries, headed by Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe — a leader and a country Sofa Cyril seems to want to emulate with his harsh racist laws against white folk.
One only hopes US President Donald Trump can bring him to heel and that maybe the electorate will do so as well.
Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE
