A woman walks along a bridge, with the Moscow City business centre and the Kremlin wall seen in the background, on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
We found Nicholas Shubitz’s articlethought-provoking and partially reflective of the realities of getting education abroad — be it in Russia, the US, China, Europe or elsewhere (“How Russia wins friends and influences people,” July 11).
Yet one important issue is missing.Education has traditionally been one of the most vibrant sectors in Russia-Africa relations. Since the early days of African independence, hundreds of thousands of professionals — doctors, engineers, teachers, technicians and others — have received training in Russia. After completing these studies, most of the graduates return to their home countries, where they contribute to building a better future for their communities.
We firmly believe Africa is not, and should not be, an arena for geopolitical rivalry. As President Vladimir Putin has emphasised, our country has consistently adhered to the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, standing in solidarity with African nations in their pursuit of self-determination, justice and sovereign rights. Unlike some external actors, we have never sought to impose our values, governance models or development paths on our African partners.
Our engagement with African countries is guided by the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026, adopted at the highest level. This strategic document outlines broad co-operation in numerous areas, including security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, culture and — critically — education.
Mikhail Kosarev Press attaché, embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Russia stands for African solutions to African problems
Russia has never sought to impose its values, governance models or development paths on its African partners
We found Nicholas Shubitz’s article thought-provoking and partially reflective of the realities of getting education abroad — be it in Russia, the US, China, Europe or elsewhere (“How Russia wins friends and influences people,” July 11).
Yet one important issue is missing. Education has traditionally been one of the most vibrant sectors in Russia-Africa relations. Since the early days of African independence, hundreds of thousands of professionals — doctors, engineers, teachers, technicians and others — have received training in Russia. After completing these studies, most of the graduates return to their home countries, where they contribute to building a better future for their communities.
We firmly believe Africa is not, and should not be, an arena for geopolitical rivalry. As President Vladimir Putin has emphasised, our country has consistently adhered to the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, standing in solidarity with African nations in their pursuit of self-determination, justice and sovereign rights. Unlike some external actors, we have never sought to impose our values, governance models or development paths on our African partners.
Our engagement with African countries is guided by the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026, adopted at the highest level. This strategic document outlines broad co-operation in numerous areas, including security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, culture and — critically — education.
Mikhail Kosarev
Press attaché, embassy of Russia in SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.