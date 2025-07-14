Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russia stands for African solutions to African problems

Russia has never sought to impose its values, governance models or development paths on its African partners

14 July 2025 - 18:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman walks along a bridge, with the Moscow City business centre and the Kremlin wall seen in the background, on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
A woman walks along a bridge, with the Moscow City business centre and the Kremlin wall seen in the background, on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

We found Nicholas Shubitz’s article thought-provoking and partially reflective of the realities of getting education abroad — be it in Russia, the US, China, Europe or elsewhere (“How Russia wins friends and influences people,” July 11).

Yet one important issue is missing. Education has traditionally been one of the most vibrant sectors in Russia-Africa relations. Since the early days of African independence, hundreds of thousands of professionals — doctors, engineers, teachers, technicians and others — have received training in Russia. After completing these studies, most of the graduates return to their home countries, where they contribute to building a better future for their communities. 

We firmly believe Africa is not, and should not be, an arena for geopolitical rivalry. As President Vladimir Putin has emphasised, our country has consistently adhered to the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, standing in solidarity with African nations in their pursuit of self-determination, justice and sovereign rights. Unlike some external actors, we have never sought to impose our values, governance models or development paths on our African partners. 

Our engagement with African countries is guided by the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026, adopted at the highest level. This strategic document outlines broad co-operation in numerous areas, including security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, culture and — critically — education. 

Mikhail Kosarev
Press attaché, embassy of Russia in SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa

System for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most countries
Opinion
5 hours ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people

Moscow has adopted a strategy of educational exchange as a driver for enhancing co-operation with African nations
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BRIEFING ROOM: The quiet exit, the loud silence ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Medical schemes need to prove ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Why treat power lines like ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: It’s a puzzle why competition ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Scale trumps market count in fibre push
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa

Opinion / Letters

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: How Russia wins friends and influences people

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.