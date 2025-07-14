Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Judge should have retired

Sordid details in judge president’s case sully the legal system

14 July 2025 - 15:31
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Ever since the Profumo scandal in the UK in the early 1960s, it has been a truism that reporting the sexual peccadilloes of the rich and powerful is good for newspaper sales.

The latest case locally is that of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, whose alleged sexual harassment of judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo “Mbenenge’s cross-examination in sexual harassment probe ends”, July 10.”

Unfortunately, it will have had exactly the opposite effect on SA’s legal foundation. Not that he’s the first. It took 16 years to finally impeach Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, and 14 for the drunken judge Nkola Motata. If judges are not respected then neither is the legal system.

My grandfather was a judge. He didn’t drink alcohol and wouldn’t let my grandmother drive in case she had an accident. He was incredibly aware that he was imprisoned in a vital societal role. 

Mbenenge’s case should have been held in camera, or even better, he should have had the decency to quietly retire before it began. Not, I might add, to serve his own interests but to preserve a modicum of decency for our legal system.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

