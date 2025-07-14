Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An inquiry leading to nowhere

Placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave with full pay is a mockery of accountability

14 July 2025 - 14:32
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening felt like yet another failed “family meeting”, lacking urgency, clarity or resolve (“Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry”, July 13). This is not the decisive leadership the country so desperately needs.

We have seen far too many commissions in recent years — Zondo, Marikana and others — with damning findings but little to no implementation. What is the point of yet another inquiry if it leads nowhere? This seems to be just another delaying tactic to avoid real consequences while buying time politically.

Worse still, there is no clear time frame or allocated budget for this investigation, yet police minister Senzo Mchunu has been placed on special leave with full pay — funded by taxpayers. This is an insult to the public and a mockery of accountability.

SA does not need more commissions. It needs action. It needs a real cleanup — not more cover-ups. We need leadership that restores trust, not one that hides behind committees and scripted statements.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

