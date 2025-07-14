We have seen far too many commissions in recent years — Zondo, Marikana and others — with damning findings but little to no implementation. What is the point of yet another inquiry if it leads nowhere? This seems to be just another delaying tactic to avoid real consequences while buying time politically.
Worse still, there is no clear time frame or allocated budget for this investigation, yet police minister Senzo Mchunu has been placed on special leave with full pay — funded by taxpayers. This is an insult to the public and a mockery of accountability.
SA does not need more commissions. It needs action. It needs a real cleanup — not more cover-ups. We need leadership that restores trust, not one that hides behind committees and scripted statements.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
LETTER: An inquiry leading to nowhere
Placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave with full pay is a mockery of accountability
Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi’s allegations
CHRIS BARRON: Is Ramaphosa saying Nedlac is irrelevant?
