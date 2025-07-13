Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MPs working better under GNU

The work of portfolio committees is more constructive and is producing better outcomes

13 July 2025 - 13:32
Ministers in the GNU are pictured in this file photo. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
Ian Ferguson’s letter refers (“DA on a hiding to nothing”, July 9).

I speak from experience, having served in parliament in the portfolio committee on employment & labour for 11 years, when I say that the government of national unity (GNU) has created a completely different set of circumstances, especially in the engine room of parliament.

The portfolio committees are the engine of lawmaking and oversight. Since the advent of the new GNU dispensation, the portfolio committees are producing far better results.

A letter does not offer enough space to provide detail, but it certainly can be seen by any individual who wishes to come and view the deliberations and discussions at each portfolio committee. These committees are open to the public, and anyone with experience of previous deliberations can see quite easily that the new environment is more constructive, and is producing better outcomes.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC membership decline deepens as middle class retreats

Total membership dropped by nearly 200,000 between August 2022 and October 2024
Politics
3 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: One-party GNU is repeating the same failed ANC policies

GNU is an elite attempt to manage the population's impoverishment in the hope there will not be an SA spring
Opinion
5 days ago

Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says police minister owes the party’s leadership an explanation
National
6 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: A capable state: from fragility to opportunity

Business is ready to invest in infrastructure and skills, but the government must commit to reform and delivery
Opinion
3 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Growth in the kingdom of Basel and other fantasies

Capital will move from SMEs towards corporates, because that’s what rules for banks now reward
Opinion
5 days ago
