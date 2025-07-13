I speak from experience, having served in parliament in the portfolio committee on employment & labour for 11 years, when I say that the government of national unity (GNU) has created a completely different set of circumstances, especially in the engine room of parliament.
The portfolio committees are the engine of lawmaking and oversight. Since the advent of the new GNU dispensation, the portfolio committees are producing far better results.
A letter does not offer enough space to provide detail, but it certainly can be seen by any individual who wishes to come and view the deliberations and discussions at each portfolio committee. These committees are open to the public, and anyone with experience of previous deliberations can see quite easily that the new environment is more constructive, and is producing better outcomes.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: MPs working better under GNU
The work of portfolio committees is more constructive and is producing better outcomes
Ian Ferguson’s letter refers (“DA on a hiding to nothing”, July 9).
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
