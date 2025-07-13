Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa is uncaring and arrogant

Ordinary South Africans suffer because the president has been unable to make friends with the US

13 July 2025 - 13:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted”, July 10).

“Negligent” is only one of many adjectives applicable to President Cyril Ramaphosa — uncaring and arrogant also come to mind.

Ramaphosa told everyone after his last trip to the White House that all was well between SA and the US — and this is the result. Not only that, but in the meantime his deputy trade, industry & competition minister has been busy signing a book of condolence to Iran.

With these sorts of friends, the US has no need of proper enemies. The problem, though, is that the ordinary SA citizen suffers, unemployment will be catastrophic, and the resultant crime levels will soar ever higher.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CHRIS BARRON: Is Ramaphosa saying Nedlac is irrelevant?

The national dialogue would appear to usurp the talk-shop role that the council has been playing for years
9 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Criminal politicians don’t want effective cops

If only President Cyril Ramaphosa had the stomach to establish a national police board
2 days ago

Ramaphosa to address nation about Mkhwanazi’s allegations on Sunday

KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made explosive allegations against senior politicians and police leaders
3 days ago

Counting the cost of Trump's tariffs

Alex Whyte, director of the Green Farms Nut Company near White River in Mpumalanga, is bracing for impact as the shock of US President Donald Trump’s ...
9 hours ago
