“Negligent” is only one of many adjectives applicable to President Cyril Ramaphosa — uncaring and arrogant also come to mind.
Ramaphosa told everyone after his last trip to the White House that all was well between SA and the US — and this is the result. Not only that, but in the meantime his deputy trade, industry & competition minister has been busy signing a book of condolence to Iran.
With these sorts of friends, the US has no need of proper enemies. The problem, though, is that the ordinary SA citizen suffers, unemployment will be catastrophic, and the resultant crime levels will soar ever higher.
Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa is uncaring and arrogant
Ordinary South Africans suffer because the president has been unable to make friends with the US
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted”, July 10).
Sandra Goldberg
