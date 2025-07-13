LETTER: A pattern of political expediency

Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
SA’s democratic foundation rests on the principle of the rule of law, a cornerstone often invoked by our leaders.
Yet a disquieting pattern has emerged in the ANC — a selective amnesia regarding its own much-vaunted “step-aside rule”, and a seemingly growing comfort with ministers remaining in office despite serious allegations of wrongdoing. This isn’t merely about internal party discipline; it’s about the integrity of the state and the fabric of our justice system.
Consider that police minister Senzo Mchunu stands accused by a provincial police commissioner of seizing dockets and interfering in high-profile political killing investigations — allegations that strike at the heart of law enforcement’s independence.
Simultaneously, higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane faces criminal charges for allegedly misleading parliament and engaging in illicit cadre deployment.These aren’t whispers; these are direct challenges to the institutions they lead. Yet both ministers remain in their cabinet portfolios, their presence a stark illustration of the chasm between stated policy and actual practice.
Adding to this troubling tableau is the persistent shadow over Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the cabinet’s public face, who is being investigated over a “repugnant” tender during her past tenure as a municipal manager. While her case may predate these newer revelations, her continued elevation underscores a deeper, systemic issue within the ANC.
The party’s internal “step-aside rule,” once hailed as a beacon of ethical governance, appears to be a mere suggestion, enforced with the capricious nature of a politician’s personal convenience rather than the unwavering resolve of a principled organisation.
The recent debacle at the ANC’s national disciplinary committee, where prominent figures Malusi Gigaba, Zizi Kodwa, David Mahlobo and Cedric Frolick were cleared not on their innocence but on “shocking administrative failures” and a “vague” national executive committee resolution, is particularly damning.
This procedural incompetence transforms the “step-aside'' mechanism from a tool of accountability into a convenient loophole, which raises a critical question: when the internal mechanisms designed to uphold integrity crumble under such basic administrative deficiencies, what hope is there for the broader commitment to the rule of law within government?
This directly contradictsSection 195(1)(f) of the constitution, which explicitly mandates “accountability” and “transparency” in public administration.
The ANC’s trajectory paints a stark picture: a party seemingly willing to sacrifice its foundational values and the nation’s integrity on the altar of political expediency.
Pikolomzi Qaba Via email
LETTER: A pattern of political expediency
Ministers remain in their cabinet portfolios despite ANC’s step-aside rule
