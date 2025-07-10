Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why is ANC surprised at backlash?

Donald Trump has seen through the ANC’s hostility to the West and destruction of an economy

10 July 2025 - 13:33
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

I refer to your editorial opinion (“US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA,” July 9).

The ANC has finally run out of runway. It has traded on apartheid and the wrong this wreaked on the black population for years, but BEE and 142 new race laws discriminating against a 7% minority have finally caught the attention of the US — and, one hopes, the EU and the rest of the West-aligned world.

Racism in any form — and that includes against whites, coloureds and Indians — is wrong. Trying to get something for nothing in the true ANC way, like 30% of a company for niks, is reprehensible in the eyes of those who work for it. I’m surprised the ANC regime is surprised at the backlash.

Support for Russia in its Ukraine war, the Lady R docking in Simon’s Town, racist legislation being passed every day, slavish adoration of communism, destruction of a fully functioning country, the Ramaphosa ANC’s open hostility to the West while still proffering the begging bowl.

Donald Trump sees through all of this and has spoken. We need to send a properly skilled group, including an economist like Dawie Roodt, to the US to plead SA’s case. SA has done no wrong — it’s the ANC that has. The US should punish individual cadres, not the country.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

