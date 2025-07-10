Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Voters don’t understand cause and effect

US fiasco will have far less of an effect on our economy than the ANC’s mismanagement

10 July 2025 - 13:33
Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
I refer to Peter Bruce’s most recent column (“SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted,” July 10).

It’s too late now to try to get the US to change the duties it has imposed on imports from SA. Although Donald Trump is the instigator, the ANC, with its dangerous foreign policy and the domestic socioeconomic return to racial discrimination, is the true cause of this disaster. It is arrogant, incapable and corrupt to the core — a result of being in power way beyond its sell-by date.

The US fiasco will have far less of an effect on our economy than the ongoing mismanagement by the ANC. I cannot see the ANC/EFF/MK grouping ever coming up with non-racist, growth-orientated economic policies in my lifetime. Ultimately, we have the majority of voters to thank for that. They don’t seem to have the ability to understand cause and effect.

Welcome to SA, where the population is exploding, voters are declining and democracy just is not working, except for the corrupt.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted

Special envoy Mcebisi Jonas, as far as we know, has not once set foot in the US
Opinion
11 hours ago
