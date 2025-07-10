Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA should appease the US

The country is our most profitable trading partner

10 July 2025 - 13:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Wandile Sihlobo is correct that SA should diversify its export focus in the wake of US tariffs, but we cannot ignore the fact that the US is our most profitable trading partner (“SA should shift export focus from US trade to diversification”, July 9).

It’s never good to put all your eggs in one basket. SA should definitely be searching for trade opportunities in as many markets as possible. But the fact of the matter is that the US is the world’s most prosperous economy. While China and India may have more people, their markets aren’t as open to our exports.

The US, on the other hand, has a demand for goods and commodities that far outweighs their supply. As a developing economy we need to take advantage of the large US population of rich consumers.

We should be doing far more to appease the US government to drop tariffs and ensure good relations. The Ramaphosa administration’s hiding of the four conditions in which tariffs would not occur was duplicitous and unacceptable. The best course of action is to comply with the conditions and seek forgiveness.

This is not just because we need the US as a trading partner, but also because the conditions actually work in our favour. We don’t want BEE affecting our investors, or hate speech to go ignored and tacitly supported by the government. And we definitely don’t want expropriation without compensation.

We should appease the US and embrace free market reforms to boost our export economy and ensure a prosperous future for the entire country.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Makhura’s deployment to DBSA poses unique problems

The ANC, which lost its dominance last May, has run out of patronage
Opinion
11 hours ago

LETTER: DA on a hiding to nothing

The ANC controls the levers of both SA foreign policy and the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Why is ANC surprised at backlash?

Donald Trump has seen through the ANC’s hostility to the West and destruction of an economy
Opinion
2 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: Rare earth from coal fly ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: SA stranded without a voice in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Time to act Mr President
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel claims are spurious

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.