LETTER: Ramaphosa puts Brics ahead of country

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Presidency/X
It is indeed “crunch time” for SA’s relations with the US, but President Cyril Ramaphosa does not seem to appreciate this (“Diplomatic crunch time for Team SA ahead of tariff deadline”, July 7). At a media briefing on July 7 he laughed when questioned about Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 30% tariff against SA exports to the US and a 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics bloc’s anti-American policies.
Ramaphosa’s approach to international relations is unserious and delusional. His priority is to align with the Brics’ anti-Americanism and to ingratiate himself with Russia, China and Iran, no matter the damage to SA. This is classic ANC ideology. In 2023, then international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more important than remaining eligible for the African Growth & Opportunity Act.
It is no coincidence that Trump’s letter of July 7 slapping a 30% tariff on SA exports came the day after the Brics Rio summit, which admitted as “partner countries” Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, all within Russia’s sphere of influence. Also admitted was Malaysia, whose prime minister co-authored with Ramaphosa an article attacking Trump and committing to arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.
Ramaphosa dismisses Washington’s demands for normalising relations, which include denouncing the “Kill the Boer” song and exempting US firms in SA from BEE laws. Instead, the SA presidency argues that the 30% tariff does not reflect the trade data and negotiations will therefore continue to correct this misconception.
But Trump is not interested in further negotiations. He wants the ANC to end its hostility towards America and its racist policies within SA.
François Theron Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ramaphosa puts Brics ahead of country
President dismisses Washington’s demands for normalising relations while aligning with anti-Americanism
It is indeed “crunch time” for SA’s relations with the US, but President Cyril Ramaphosa does not seem to appreciate this (“Diplomatic crunch time for Team SA ahead of tariff deadline”, July 7). At a media briefing on July 7 he laughed when questioned about Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 30% tariff against SA exports to the US and a 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics bloc’s anti-American policies.
Ramaphosa’s approach to international relations is unserious and delusional. His priority is to align with the Brics’ anti-Americanism and to ingratiate himself with Russia, China and Iran, no matter the damage to SA. This is classic ANC ideology. In 2023, then international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more important than remaining eligible for the African Growth & Opportunity Act.
It is no coincidence that Trump’s letter of July 7 slapping a 30% tariff on SA exports came the day after the Brics Rio summit, which admitted as “partner countries” Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, all within Russia’s sphere of influence. Also admitted was Malaysia, whose prime minister co-authored with Ramaphosa an article attacking Trump and committing to arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.
Ramaphosa dismisses Washington’s demands for normalising relations, which include denouncing the “Kill the Boer” song and exempting US firms in SA from BEE laws. Instead, the SA presidency argues that the 30% tariff does not reflect the trade data and negotiations will therefore continue to correct this misconception.
But Trump is not interested in further negotiations. He wants the ANC to end its hostility towards America and its racist policies within SA.
François Theron
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe
CARTOON: Bombshell awaits Ramaphosa
LETTER: SA to blame for US tariffs
LETTER: SA should appease the US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.