Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA to blame for US tariffs

Worsening ties are a direct result of our elected political class

09 July 2025 - 15:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER

Your editorial opinion refers (“US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA”, July 9). There is no silver lining here, no upside by these steps stirring SA into action. SA wrecked its diplomatic influence under Naledi Pandor, and our “independent” foreign policy has positioned SA firmly in the wrong camp. In so doing we broke the terms of America’s African Growth & Opportunity Act.

Repeated in your editorial and elsewhere is this fiction that the US has acted on “wrong” information given that SA’s average tariffs are low, ignoring how non-tariff barriers have been given huge prominence by the new US administration. And SA is extremely good at those, world-leading perhaps.

Since the announcement that these tariffs were loading SA has basically tried to “push back”, fatally trying to persuade the US that it has “misunderstood”. It hasn’t.

The White House visit was a flop, special envoy Mcebisi Jonas has not been seen for months, and now the trigger has been pulled. Reuters reported that talks are “ongoing”, which is Ramaphosa/ANC speak for doing nothing.

We need to be clear-eyed here — this is bad news for SA, a direct result of our own elected political class, and only meaningful returns and, yes, concessions, will get us back on track. Any other framing should be left for the fiction book review section.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed

The Hawks chasing the police, which is chasing the Hawks and politicians, which are chasing the police, is the most beautiful mess
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Israel claims are spurious

Writer doesn’t understand the real Israel or Middle Eastern conflicts
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe

SA is beginning to resemble a banana republic, where law and order are selectively applied
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Informal traders are no fools

Informal sector will avoid any ‘register’ of small-scale and informal businesses
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Mulder reined in chasing Lara’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Start the counterrevolution without ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Time to act Mr President
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel claims are spurious

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Informal traders are no fools

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.