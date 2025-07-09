US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
Your editorial opinion refers (“US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA”, July 9). There is no silver lining here, no upside by these steps stirring SA into action. SA wrecked its diplomatic influence under Naledi Pandor, and our “independent” foreign policy has positioned SA firmly in the wrong camp. In so doing we broke the terms of America’s African Growth & Opportunity Act.
Repeated in your editorial and elsewhere is this fiction that the US has acted on “wrong” information given that SA’s average tariffs are low, ignoring how non-tariff barriers have been given huge prominence by the new US administration. And SA is extremely good at those, world-leading perhaps.
Since the announcement that these tariffs were loading SA has basically tried to “push back”, fatally trying to persuade the US that it has “misunderstood”. It hasn’t.
The White House visit was a flop, special envoy Mcebisi Jonas has not been seen for months, and now the trigger has been pulled. Reuters reported that talks are “ongoing”, which is Ramaphosa/ANC speak for doing nothing.
We need to be clear-eyed here — this is bad news for SA, a direct result of our own elected political class, and only meaningful returns and, yes, concessions, will get us back on track. Any other framing should be left for the fiction book review section.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA to blame for US tariffs
Worsening ties are a direct result of our elected political class
Your editorial opinion refers (“US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA”, July 9). There is no silver lining here, no upside by these steps stirring SA into action. SA wrecked its diplomatic influence under Naledi Pandor, and our “independent” foreign policy has positioned SA firmly in the wrong camp. In so doing we broke the terms of America’s African Growth & Opportunity Act.
Repeated in your editorial and elsewhere is this fiction that the US has acted on “wrong” information given that SA’s average tariffs are low, ignoring how non-tariff barriers have been given huge prominence by the new US administration. And SA is extremely good at those, world-leading perhaps.
Since the announcement that these tariffs were loading SA has basically tried to “push back”, fatally trying to persuade the US that it has “misunderstood”. It hasn’t.
The White House visit was a flop, special envoy Mcebisi Jonas has not been seen for months, and now the trigger has been pulled. Reuters reported that talks are “ongoing”, which is Ramaphosa/ANC speak for doing nothing.
We need to be clear-eyed here — this is bad news for SA, a direct result of our own elected political class, and only meaningful returns and, yes, concessions, will get us back on track. Any other framing should be left for the fiction book review section.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed
LETTER: Israel claims are spurious
LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe
LETTER: Informal traders are no fools
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed
LETTER: Citizens feel unsafe
LETTER: Israel claims are spurious
LETTER: Informal traders are no fools
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.