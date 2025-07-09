LETTER: Flawed picture of Proteas’ current capability

In an era where aggressive batting often overshadows discipline, it is refreshing to see a player grind it out with focus, fitness and determination. Few batters today show the temperament to occupy the crease for that long, let alone convert it into a triple hundred.
Mulder’s innings is a testament to his mental and physical strength, and he is beginning to look like a Jacques Kallis in the making. If nurtured well, he could become a genuine all rounder for the Proteas.
That said, the Test series itself felt like a mismatch. The Proteas could have declared around the 300-mark if batting first, setting up a more competitive scenario. It would have offered a genuine challenge to Zimbabwe while giving SA’s bowlers a meaningful test under pressure.
Instead, the batters faced a weakened attack and the bowlers had a mountain of runs behind them, conditions unlikely to be replicated in the World Test Championship. The match offered limited value as preparation for tougher contests ahead.
It may even present a false picture of our team’s current capability. And if the decision was to bat on and pile up runs, why stop at a triple century? Why not push for a quadruple ton?
Since when did paying tribute to Brian Lara become a determining factor in how we approach a Test match?
Prasad Dole Constantia
