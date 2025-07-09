Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flawed picture of Proteas’ current capability

The SA-Zimbabwe Test series itself felt like a mismatch

09 July 2025 - 16:18
Wiaan Mulder broke the Proteas' highest individual Test score record with his 367. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES/FILE
Proteas batsman Wiaan Mulder’s triple century deserves high praise (“Conrad backs Mulder’s choice to let Lara’s record stand,” July 8).

In an era where aggressive batting often overshadows discipline, it is refreshing to see a player grind it out with focus, fitness and determination. Few batters today show the temperament to occupy the crease for that long, let alone convert it into a triple hundred.

Mulder’s innings is a testament to his mental and physical strength, and he is beginning to look like a Jacques Kallis in the making. If nurtured well, he could become a genuine all rounder for the Proteas.

That said, the Test series itself felt like a mismatch. The Proteas could have declared around the 300-mark if batting first, setting up a more competitive scenario. It would have offered a genuine challenge to Zimbabwe while giving SA’s bowlers a meaningful test under pressure.

Instead, the batters faced a weakened attack and the bowlers had a mountain of runs behind them, conditions unlikely to be replicated in the World Test Championship. The match offered limited value as preparation for tougher contests ahead.

It may even present a false picture of our team’s current capability. And if the decision was to bat on and pile up runs, why stop at a triple century? Why not push for a quadruple ton?

Since when did paying tribute to Brian Lara become a determining factor in how we approach a Test match?

Prasad Dole
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Conrad backs Mulder’s choice to let Lara’s record stand

Coach pleased with inexperienced Proteas’ intensity against Zimbabwe
Sport
23 hours ago

Mulder makes history, but should it have been more?

Proteas captain’s decision not to push on past Brian Lara’s world record of 400 lit the fires on social media
Sport
1 day ago

Mulder at ease with putting Proteas ahead of Lara run record chase

SA has won nine Tests in a row and that is the focus of this team, says stand-in captain on selfless declaration
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas make short work of Zimbabwe to win Test series

SA complete an innings and 236-run win over hosts on the third day of the second Test
Sport
21 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Mulder reined in chasing Lara’s batting record

Coach Shukri Conrad puts end to batsman’s unbeaten 367 in the second Zimbabwe Test by declaring at lunch time
Opinion
1 day ago
