LETTER: DA on a hiding to nothing

The ANC controls the levers of both SA foreign policy and the economy

09 July 2025 - 15:36
Duma Gqubule's most recent column refers (“One-party GNU is repeating the same failed ANC policies”, July 8).

The ANC, not the government of national unity (GNU), controls the levers of both SA foreign policy and the economy. The GNU was formed to ensure the EFF and MK did not have access to political power. To expect the ANC to agree to the necessary legislative economic reform (including the abolition of BEE) is just a fantasy and is way beyond the DA to enforce.

The DA was successful in preventing the EFF and MK gaining political power, but that’s it. It cannot influence any meaningful reform. So in effect we still have a minority, one-party state with a weak DA hand brake trying it’s best to prevent the runaway train of destruction.

I believe the DA is on a hiding to nothing, being blamed for policies and economic decline it has no power to change.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

