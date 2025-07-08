Whether it’s the police or Standard Bank, the complexity of doing business with government comes at a high cost, and SA citizens are shouldering the bad decisions and nefarious workings of government.
LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed
The Hawks chasing the police, who are chasing the Hawks and politicians, who are chasing the police, is the most beautiful mess
We have the Hawks chasing Hawks. The Hawks chasing the police. The police chasing the Hawks. The police chasing politicians. Politicians chasing the police.
The Special Investigating Unit chasing the police. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) chasing the police. The NPA chasing ANC politicians. The police chasing the defence force ...
It’s the most beautiful mess known to SA citizens, and we are the ones getting screwed left, right and centre.
Then you have Standard Bank’s CEO saying last week that the national dialogue should be supported, and in Business Day we see Moody’s flagging Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt (“Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt”, July 8).
Whether it’s the police or Standard Bank, the complexity of doing business with government comes at a high cost, and SA citizens are shouldering the bad decisions and nefarious workings of government.
Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld
