LETTER: We are the ones getting screwed

The Hawks chasing the police, who are chasing the Hawks and politicians, who are chasing the police, is the most beautiful mess

08 July 2025 - 17:13
Picture: SAPS
We have the Hawks chasing Hawks. The Hawks chasing the police. The police chasing the Hawks. The police chasing politicians. Politicians chasing the police.

The Special Investigating Unit chasing the police. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) chasing the police. The NPA chasing ANC politicians. The police chasing the defence force ...

It’s the most beautiful mess known to SA citizens, and we are the ones getting screwed left, right and centre.

Then you have Standard Bank’s CEO saying last week that the national dialogue should be supported, and in Business Day we see Moody’s flagging Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt (“Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt”, July 8).

Whether it’s the police or Standard Bank, the complexity of doing business with government comes at a high cost, and SA citizens are shouldering the bad decisions and nefarious workings of government.

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

RUFARO MAFINYANI: How technology can rescue SA’s criminal investigations

Technology must serve justice — not replace it with algorithmic control or unchecked surveillance
Opinion
3 days ago

WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up on Mchunu with corruption claims

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Politics
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership

Dysfunction and distrust grow at the top of the police’s administrative and political leadership
Opinion
1 day ago
