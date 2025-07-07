LETTER: Xenophobia blots out roots of SA’s liberation

With Operation Dudula leading a new round of xenophobia in SA, many South Africans have forgotten the roots of their liberation. As Zimbabweans are scorned, blamed and attacked, it is essential to remember that one of SA’s most revered struggle founding icons, Albert Luthuli, was born not in KwaZulu-Natal but in Bulawayo, in what was then Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
His full name was Albert Mubvumbi Luthuli, and the story of his life illustrates that Zimbabweans and South Africans share a long, interwoven struggle against colonialism and apartheid. He was a Zimbabwean from the Kalanga tribe, just like Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.
Born in 1898 to a Kalanga family at a Seventh-day Adventist mission in Bulawayo, Luthuli’s early life was shaped in Zimbabwean soil. In 1908, at the age of 10, he moved to Groutville in the then Natal, SA, to live with relatives and attend school. From this modest beginning Luthuli rose to become one of the most principled and iconic leaders in SA history.
He earned a teaching diploma and eventually taught at Adams College, one of SA’s most prestigious black institutions. His involvement in education laid the foundation for his political activism. In 1935 he was elected chief of the Umvoti River Reserve, and it was in this role that he began to confront the injustices of segregation. The apartheid system was officially introduced in 1948, but Luthuli had already witnessed the long shadow of racial oppression.
Joining the ANC in 1944, Luthuli’s influence rapidly grew. By 1951 he had became provincial president of the ANC in Natal and just a year later he led the historic Defiance Campaign against apartheid laws. For refusing to choose between his role as chief and his ANC activism, the government stripped him of his chieftaincy, but that only strengthened his resolve. In 1952 he was elected president-general of the ANC.
Luthuli’s leadership was defined by nonviolence, inspired by Christian teachings and the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Even when the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 shocked the world Luthuli remained committed to peace, while others in the ANC such as Nelson Mandela began advocating for armed struggle.
In recognition of his dedication, Luthuli was awarded the 1960 Nobel peace prize, becoming the first African laureate. Globally, he was seen as SA’s conscience. His name was mentioned in the same breath as Martin Luther King Jr, who openly admired Luthuli’s courage and moral clarity.
And yet today Zimbabweans are told to “go home”, even though home is where we fought together. Home is where we bled together. Zimbabweans like Luthuli helped shape the very freedoms South Africans enjoy today.
It is time for the truth to be taught, Albert Mubvumbi Luthuli was Zimbabwe-born. He fought for SA. It is time to stop xenophobic attacks and acknowledge that unity, not hatred, won the struggle.
Let us honour our shared past and build a future where no African is a foreigner.
Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi Via email
