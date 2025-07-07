LETTER: Reject self-serving politics

Ministers in the GNU are pictured in this file photo. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
As SA approaches critical political moments, it is vital to reflect on the kind of leadership our parties and country need. We must reject leadership rooted in narcissism, dictatorship and remote control, and instead champion leaders who are accountable, inclusive, and present on the ground.
Narcissistic leadership, often disguised as confidence, is characterised by self-centeredness, arrogance and manipulation. Such leaders prioritise their personal image and power over the wellbeing of the party, the people, and the country. They refuse to admit mistakes, demand blind loyalty, suppress dissent and treat the party as their personal domain.
This behaviour destroys internal trust, weakens institutions, and transforms political movements into cults of personality — ultimately leading to collapse and public disillusionment.
Similarly, dictatorial tendencies in party structures undermine democracy. When decisions are made unilaterally, debate is suppressed, appointments are based on loyalty instead of merit, and dissenters are intimidated or sidelined, the party loses its foundation. Planting informers to spy rather than fostering activists who genuinely build the party only deepens division and suspicion. Moreover, leadership cannot be exercised remotely. A true leader must be present and engaged with communities throughout the year — not parachuting in three weeks before elections for photo opportunities.
What SA urgently needs is democratic leadership that is earned, not inherited. Decisions must be inclusive, consultative and transparent. Leaders must be accountable to party members and adhere strictly to constitutions and policies. Financial transparency is non-negotiable, with party funds openly managed by trusted officials.
We need activists who build the party from the grassroots up — not informers sowing distrust. Leaders must walk with the people every day, not just appear briefly before elections. Our democracy depends on principled, transparent and people-centred leadership. Let us reject self-serving politics and instead build accountable, values-driven movements that truly represent South Africans’ hopes and aspirations.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Reject self-serving politics
SA needs democratic leadership that is earned, not inherited
As SA approaches critical political moments, it is vital to reflect on the kind of leadership our parties and country need. We must reject leadership rooted in narcissism, dictatorship and remote control, and instead champion leaders who are accountable, inclusive, and present on the ground.
Narcissistic leadership, often disguised as confidence, is characterised by self-centeredness, arrogance and manipulation. Such leaders prioritise their personal image and power over the wellbeing of the party, the people, and the country. They refuse to admit mistakes, demand blind loyalty, suppress dissent and treat the party as their personal domain.
This behaviour destroys internal trust, weakens institutions, and transforms political movements into cults of personality — ultimately leading to collapse and public disillusionment.
Similarly, dictatorial tendencies in party structures undermine democracy. When decisions are made unilaterally, debate is suppressed, appointments are based on loyalty instead of merit, and dissenters are intimidated or sidelined, the party loses its foundation. Planting informers to spy rather than fostering activists who genuinely build the party only deepens division and suspicion. Moreover, leadership cannot be exercised remotely. A true leader must be present and engaged with communities throughout the year — not parachuting in three weeks before elections for photo opportunities.
What SA urgently needs is democratic leadership that is earned, not inherited. Decisions must be inclusive, consultative and transparent. Leaders must be accountable to party members and adhere strictly to constitutions and policies. Financial transparency is non-negotiable, with party funds openly managed by trusted officials.
We need activists who build the party from the grassroots up — not informers sowing distrust. Leaders must walk with the people every day, not just appear briefly before elections. Our democracy depends on principled, transparent and people-centred leadership. Let us reject self-serving politics and instead build accountable, values-driven movements that truly represent South Africans’ hopes and aspirations.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA seems stuck in a dangerous holding pattern until ANC conference in 2027
Donald Trump wants ANC to denounce ‘Kill the Boer’, says FF Plus
BRETT HERRON: What the DA withdrawal from the national dialogue really signals
NATASHA MARRIAN: Tshwane coalition to face test amid battle over senior officials
MK party slams arrest of Molefe and Gama as ‘politically motivated’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.