LETTER: Mkhwanazi must watch his back
The establishment and experts will hit back at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner’s allegations
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is a brave man (“Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding criminal syndicates”, July 7). I know somewhere there is a bullet with his name on it. I pray that God will protect him and his family.
This was another “Agrizzi Moment”. The next few days are going to be hard — the establishment and their experts will hit back. Already some within the ANC are saying Mkhwanazi wants to be a celebrity.
It does not surprise me, as the ANC is the number one accused. It has always defended corruption, from Jackie “Finish and Klaar” Selebi to former president Jacob “July 21” Zuma. The ANC is a friend of corruption.
These allegations should be investigated and tested, and if Gen Mkhwanazi is also corrupt, let the law take its course. Unfortunately, my confidence in the criminal justice has been shaken.
It cannot be business as usual. Heads must roll. The police need to be saved from themselves.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
