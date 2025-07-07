It is refreshing to see that there are three highly qualified judges in the running for the deputy judge president post.
LETTER: Mediation is good for the system
Judge Dunstan Mlambo is a strong proponent of mandatory mediation in labour disputes
Your article, “Spotlight on judge presidents in contest for deputy chief justice” (July 2), refers.
It is refreshing to see that there are three highly qualified judges in the running for the deputy judge president post.
Two of these judges are well known to me because they have a background in the labour court. I say this because the hurly-burly of labour court arguments often go beyond law. The labour arena is based strongly on ethics and fairness and both have an enormous influence on our labour laws.
In particular, judge Dunstan Mlambo is a strong proponent of mandatory mediation as this has worked fantastically in the labour legal arena. Initially, I was extremely reluctant and fearful of the mandatory conciliation introduced into all labour disputes. I was proved wrong almost immediately in that today we see the statistics tell us that more than 75% of labour disputes are settled through mediation. This has taken the burden off both arbitrations and court cases.
Not only is mediation good for the system but it has proved to be extremely good for the litigants.
Michael Bagraim
DA spokesperson on employment and labour
