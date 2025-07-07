Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel’s global role in repression

It is the most militarised apartheid regime since Pretoria

07 July 2025 - 05:00
Palestinians gather to receive aid supplies in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. File photo: REUTERS
Benji Shulman’s response (“Author overlooks Iran threat”, July 2) to my letter is not only hypocritical, it’s historically blind.

As a cheerleader for a state committing genocide in Gaza, he ignores Israel’s long, well-documented global role in repression. Israel armed apartheid SA — supplying military equipment and nuclear collaboration — while helping the then Rhodesia lay landmine belts and manufacture weapons.

It trained Malawi’s death squads, equipped Mobutu’s terror regime and even armed all sides in Angola’s civil war. From Mozambique to Guatemala, Israel has trained death squads, sold surveillance tech and exported “crowd control” to tyrants.

It trained Hutu militias before and during the Rwandan genocide and props up brutal regimes such as Equatorial Guinea to this day. Through the Histadrut — Israel’s trade union federation — industries actively collaborated with the apartheid regime in SA, supplying steel to the South African army in defiance of international sanctions. Histadrut also helped build the electronic wall between SA-Namibia and neighbouring African states to keep the liberation fighters out. It was a precursor of Israel’s wall in the West Bank.

Shulman cannot pretend to care for African lives while defending the most militarised apartheid regime since Pretoria. We see through the lies.

Andile Songezo
Johannesburg

