As a cheerleader for a state committing genocide in Gaza, he ignores Israel’s long, well-documented global role in repression. Israel armed apartheid SA — supplying military equipment and nuclear collaboration — while helping the then Rhodesia lay landmine belts and manufacture weapons.
It trained Malawi’s death squads, equipped Mobutu’s terror regime and even armed all sides in Angola’s civil war. From Mozambique to Guatemala, Israel has trained death squads, sold surveillance tech and exported “crowd control” to tyrants.
It trained Hutu militias before and during the Rwandan genocide and props up brutal regimes such as Equatorial Guinea to this day. Through the Histadrut — Israel’s trade union federation — industries actively collaborated with the apartheid regime in SA, supplying steel to the South African army in defiance of international sanctions. Histadrut also helped build the electronic wall between SA-Namibia and neighbouring African states to keep the liberation fighters out. It was a precursor of Israel’s wall in the West Bank.
Shulman cannot pretend to care for African lives while defending the most militarised apartheid regime since Pretoria. We see through the lies.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
LETTER: Israel’s global role in repression
It is the most militarised apartheid regime since Pretoria
