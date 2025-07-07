Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Informal traders are no fools

Informal sector will avoid any ‘register’ of small-scale and informal businesses

07 July 2025 - 15:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Kabelo Kumalo’s article refers (“Capitec CEO sticks with jobless rate view in talks with presidency”, July 4).

I would guess that those in the informal sector will avoid any “register” of small-scale and informal businesses like the plague. A great many of those transactions are tax-less, and I am sure the informal traders wish to keep it that way.

Can you see police officers who double as taxi owners agreeing to put their names or businesses on any register the SA Revenue Service has access to?

This is one of the problems with having such a predatory tax regime, and informal traders are no fools when it comes to working the system.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Israel’s global role in repression

It is the most militarised apartheid regime since Pretoria
Opinion
15 hours ago

LETTER: Mediation is good for the system

Judge Dunstan Mlambo is a strong proponent of mandatory mediation in labour disputes
Opinion
15 hours ago

LETTER: Reject self-serving politics

SA needs democratic leadership that is earned, not inherited
Opinion
15 hours ago

LETTER: Xenophobia blots out roots of SA’s liberation

Zimbabweans such as Luthuli helped shape the very freedoms South Africans enjoy today
Opinion
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: The ANC still doesn’t get it
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
DANIËL ELOFF: Talk about amending eviction law ...
Opinion
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The township hustle tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: In memoriam, DD Mabuza
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.