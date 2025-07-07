I would guess that those in the informal sector will avoid any “register” of small-scale and informal businesses like the plague. A great many of those transactions are tax-less, and I am sure the informal traders wish to keep it that way.
Can you see police officers who double as taxi owners agreeing to put their names or businesses on any register the SA Revenue Service has access to?
This is one of the problems with having such a predatory tax regime, and informal traders are no fools when it comes to working the system.
Ian Ferguson
LETTER: Informal traders are no fools
Informal sector will avoid any ‘register’ of small-scale and informal businesses
Kabelo Kumalo's article refers ("Capitec CEO sticks with jobless rate view in talks with presidency", July 4).
Ian Ferguson
