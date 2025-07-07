The political threats and counter-threats of the past week between the DA and the ANC make one thing absolutely clear — the government of national unity (GNU) has failed in its mission of political unity. All trust has evaporated and nothing positive will come from trying to keep it alive.
Meanwhile, state structures disintegrate, more scandals are uncovered and SA’s economic position becomes more dire by the day. The DA argues that the GNU is critical for maintaining “market stability.” But the markets aren’t stupid. They see what is happening and will act accordingly. As for the DA being replaced by a “Doomsday Coalition” including the MK and EFF parties, let them try, as both appear to be also falling apart.
A parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa is inevitable. ANC factional infighting, irrespective of how other parties vote, make his survival unlikely. But for the DA to play a meaningful role in re-establishing some sort of order thereafter it must have the guts to leave the GNU now and take the president down from the opposition benches.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: DA better as opposition
The party should leave the GNU and take the president down from the opposition benches
