Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clarify SA-Russia ties

Ramaphosa owes SA an explanation about the ANC government’s support for Vladimir Putin and Russia

04 July 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024. Picture: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024. Picture: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters

Marianne Merten’s most recent column refers (“History rewritten for a show of presidential power”, July 2). This has nothing to do with the travel saga. The reason President Cyril Ramaphosa took so long to approve the travel is because he didn’t want to. You see, it’s about foreign policy and the ANC’s fundamental attitude towards the “West”.

I believe Ramaphosa owes the nation an explanation about the ANC government’s clear support for Vladimir Putin and Russia. Brics is one thing, but Russia is openly violating international law. What Putin is doing violates almost every sentence in our bill of rights, yet they steadfastly stand by him. Is it money? Dirt?

Russia’s position on the political spectrum has fundamentally shifted to be hard right, nationalist, dictatorial, racist, militant and in contrast to any acceptable position on human rights. ANC members as well as cabinet ministers are regularly sent to Moscow for reasons that seem at best opaque, yet clearly occur with Ramaphosa’s approval.

We need answers please.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MARIANNE MERTEN: History rewritten for a show of presidential power

Presidential travel request approvals are the least of our worries
Opinion
2 days ago

Putin will not attend Brazil Brics summit in person due to ICC warrant

The Russian leader will participate via video link, while report says China's Xi will not attend at all
World
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Leashing the dogs of war in the Middle East

The intentions of Donald Trump with the US attacks on Iran remain as clear as mud
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Steenhuisen massages figures after ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Is McDonald’s  tempting fate by ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Suspicion rightly hangs over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUYANDA NJILO: NHI’s biggest risk is not policy — ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.