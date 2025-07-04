Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024. Picture: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters
Marianne Merten’s most recent column refers (“History rewritten for a show of presidential power”, July 2). This has nothing to do with the travel saga. The reason President Cyril Ramaphosa took so long to approve the travel is because he didn’t want to. You see, it’s about foreign policy and the ANC’s fundamental attitude towards the “West”.
I believe Ramaphosa owes the nation an explanation about the ANC government’s clear support for Vladimir Putin and Russia. Brics is one thing, but Russia is openly violating international law. What Putin is doing violates almost every sentence in our bill of rights, yet they steadfastly stand by him. Is it money? Dirt?
Russia’s position on the political spectrum has fundamentally shifted to be hard right, nationalist, dictatorial, racist, militant and in contrast to any acceptable position on human rights. ANC members as well as cabinet ministers are regularly sent to Moscow for reasons that seem at best opaque, yet clearly occur with Ramaphosa’s approval.
We need answers please.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Clarify SA-Russia ties
Ramaphosa owes SA an explanation about the ANC government’s support for Vladimir Putin and Russia
