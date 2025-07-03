For democracy to work, there needs to be a “democratic culture”, where dissenting voices, races, cultures, views and opinions are accommodated. In SA we are democratic by definition (one person one vote), but our political culture is majoritarianism (mainly black nationalism).
LETTER: SA’s political system is not working
We are democratic by definition, but our political culture is majoritarianism
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Steenhuisen massages figures after painful surrender”, July 3).
For democracy to work, there needs to be a “democratic culture”, where dissenting voices, races, cultures, views and opinions are accommodated. In SA we are democratic by definition (one person one vote), but our political culture is majoritarianism (mainly black nationalism).
The problems, universally, with democracy in a multicultural society are well documented. Obviously, the alternatives to democracy may be worse (unless we had a benevolent dictator — which is unlikely).
That does not mean that our political system is working. By every matrix, it’s not. I fear there is no chance of positive change in SA (certainly in my lifetime) without outside intervention, which is highly unlikely.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
